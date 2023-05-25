A Study in Vanderpump Rules Facial Acting

Russian acting theorist Konstantin Stanislavski said, “All action in theatre must have inner justification, be logical, coherent, and real.” The reunion of Vanderpump Rules season ten, a.k.a. the #Scandoval season, is theatre of the grandest form. Complete with -re spelling, it’s 21st-century dramaturgy. And there was a lot of action. Was it logical, coherent, or real? TBD. Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules stands apart from other reality shows for its purported reality. These people are really friends, their feelings are really hurt, and the storylines aren’t ginned up by producers. That’s one reason why Scandoval hit so hard, because the people affected were processing it in real time … on their respective podcasts. Together for the first time following news of the affair between Tom Sandoval (boyfriend of Ariana Madix) with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss (best friend of Ariana Madix) being caught on camera, the cast of VPR displayed an array of emotions in part one of the reunion, with wronged woman Madix pulling the most pointed faces as she heard Sandoval’s twisted justifications. Below is a smattering of the incredible facial acting performances of the season-ten VPR finale. Andy Serkis is shaking.
James Kennedy
Blue Steel
The “Is that a marble in your mouth, young man? Spit it out!”
The Hear No Evil
The Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, Diarrhea
The Kubrick
Scheana Shay
The Hatewatch
The “Uh…no?”
Raquel Leviss
The “I have no idea what’s going on”
The “…line!”
The “It is what it is.”
Tom Sandoval
The The Mentalist
The Teapot, Blowing Its Top
The “Who farted?”
Tom Schwartz
The “Lot of Buzz Around Lenny”
The “I’ve made a huge mistake.”
The “Side Effects May Include Drowsiness”
Ariana Madix
The “Ew, a spider!”
The Raspberry
The “Like, gag me with a spoon!”
The “Oh brother.”
The “You sure about that? You sure about that that’s why?”
The Pucker & Pout
The bffr
Lala Kent
The Bombastic Side-Eye
The “ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!”
Katie Maloney
The Full-Body Cringe
The Averted Gaze
The “If I am divorced, why must I keep listening to my ex?”
Lisa Vanderpump
The “Wha’ happened?”
Andy Cohen
The 😬
The Welp