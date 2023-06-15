Once Again, Vulture Will Have a Festival This Fall

Photo: Vulture

It has already been such a wild, spicy, chaotic year. Writers are striking! Actors? Maybe also striking! Streamers are changing their names and libraries. Oh, and the nation of Canada is trying to suffocate us. Not chill! But through all of this, we not only persevere — we celebrate. Because what are we if not balls of star dust whose every moment on this smoky blue marble is a miracle? There are casts to reunite, voices to celebrate, and fans (like you!) with which we can’t wait to sing Christmas carols. This year, November 11–12, we’re once again bringing the party to Los Angeles, but this time it’s at a new venue: nya studios.

We’ll be announcing our initial lineup in the coming months. In the meantime, you can catch up on everything that happened last year here. (Spoiler alert: Lee Pace was there!) Also, follow #VultureFestival and @vulture to stay fully in the loop on future announcements. See you on the West Coast!