Fans of Heartstopper season one are sure to appreciate this sweet first look at season two of the Netflix show, which dropped on Saturday. The first scene of the second season features Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they make their official relationship debut. The clip, in which Charlie goes about his morning routine while texting Nick, was introduced at Netflix fan event Tudum by cast members Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell. In addition to the first scene, the titles of the eight episodes of season two were also revealed: “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry,” and “Perfect.” The second season of the series also stars four new cast members, Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani. Heartstopper viewers can get ready to have their hearts broken, filled, and/or stopped on August 3.

Related