One Piece Sets Sail in New Netflix Teaser

One Piece’s Straw Hats are finally leaving port. Not only did Netflix reveal the release date for the highly-anticipated live action adaptation of One Piece today, they also dropped the first teaser trailer for the series. One Piece, based on the widely beloved manga of the same name, follows aspiring pirate king Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he pursues the mythical treasure called One Piece along with his crew, including Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skyler), and Usopp (Jacob Gibson). The trailer features our first looks at Luffy’s stretchy superpowers, as well as a couple of impressive sea monsters. Creator of the original One Piece manga Eiichiro Oda is an executive producer on the series, with Steven Maeda (Lost) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage) serving as show-runners. One Piece drops anchor on Netflix on August 31.

