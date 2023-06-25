Watch the BET Awards Pay a Sing-along Tribute to Biz Markie

This year’s BET Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, with a massive lineup of artists set to honor the music that’s shaped multiple generations. Unfortunately, we have lost a great number of hip-hop pioneers — many in the last few years. The awards show’s opening performance ended in a sing-along tribute to Biz Markie, who died in 2021. Big Daddy Kane led the entire audience in a few bars of “Just a Friend,” the biggest hit of Biz’s career. The tribute came at the end of a set featuring Lil Uzi Vert, the Sugar Hill Gang, MC Lyte, Kane, and D-Nice. It’s unfair to reduce an artist’s work to their one biggest hit, but what a personality-filled hit it was. Other performers set to take the stage tonight at the BET Awards include E-40, Master P, Ice Spice, Latto, and GloRilla.