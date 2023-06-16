The 11 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

The Blackening; The Flash. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Lionsgate; Warner Bros.

Summer’s heating up to the point where the afternoons will be spent strictly indoors! And the only things better than the sweet reprieve of air conditioning might be watching elements fall in love, a friend’s trip go deadly, technology turn evil, and singles mingle. Here are the rest of this long weekend’s movie and TV picks. —Savannah Salazar

Sign up for Streamliner A weekly newsletter with the latest TV and movie recommendations, curated by Vulture writers. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Featured Presentations

.

I’ll admit, I’m not a big scary-movie person anymore, but I do love comedy, and The Blackening looks like the best of both worlds. The film follows a group of friends as they reunite over the long Juneteenth weekend in a cabin in the woods (first mistake) only to be terrorized by a crazed killer in this trope-dissecting horror-comedy. —S.S.

Playing in theaters

.

Were James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, perhaps a little biased and hyperbolic when they claimed that The Flash was the greatest superhero movie of all time? Color us shocked. A swan song to the always messy and soon-to-be-scrapped DCEU, The Flash teams Ezra Miller’s speedster up with Michael Keaton’s Batman for some time-traveling, canon-altering adventuring. With nostalgic crossovers like that, does it really matter if the movie is “good”? (Don’t answer that.) —James Grebey

Playing in theaters

➽ DC Studios really hyping Ezra Miller’s film as the savior of the franchise was certainly a choice to begin with.

.

Pixar has yet to recapture the magic of its golden age, but at least Elemental, which comes after a string of good-not-great films, can usher in a new Au age. (That’s a little periodic-table joke for ya.) The Cannes closer is a rom-com between a fire person and water person living in Element City. Do things get steamy? Literally yes, figuratively kind of — this is still a Disney cartoon we’re talking about. —J.G.

Playing in theaters

.

Season six of an anthology series about dystopian technology? I don’t know what Charlie Brooker could’ve possibly come up with that’s scarier than that dang ol’ Elon Musk owning Twitter! But seriously, folks. Season six of this acclaimed show features stars like Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, and Salma Hayek Pinault, and it promises to be even more strange and unexpected than the previous five — which is saying something. —J.G.

Streaming on Netflix

.

Last season dug into actor and creator Danny McBride’s darkness with a finale that included the Gemstones killing their rivals, stealing a Christian resort project, and further convincing themselves of their God-given superiority. What’s that saying about the pride going before the fall? Season three might be headed that way. —Roxana Hadadi

Premiering Sunday, June 18

➽ HBO’s number-one family is now the Gemstones.

.

For some people, Paramount+ is the streaming service where they go to get every non-Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan project. What those people don’t realize is that they could also be enjoying the best new Star Trek series in decades. —Kathryn VanArendonk

Streaming on Paramount+

Reality Bites

Swiping America

This new dating show from Max is more Dating Around than Ultimatum or Love Is Blind. In Swiping America, four single New Yorkers are taken across America (eight cities to be exact) as they try out new dating scenes. God bless ’em. —S.S.

Streaming on Max

➽ I suppose reality will bite them if they fall in love with someone not living in New York??

Genre Fare

Outlander season seven

Sing me a song about a show that has gone on for a surprisingly long time and is now winding up for its penultimate season. Hard times ahead for fans of kilts, improbable TV aging, and time-traveling via mysterious stone circles. —K.V.A.

Streaming on Starz

Comedy Corner

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Part music-documentary spoof, part stand-up, part sketch, John Early’s Now More Than Ever is one of those projects that walks the razor-thin line of mocking something while being that thing at the same time. Early’s stand-up is always fun, but it’s particularly thrilling to watch him nail the art of the half-sincere, half-sly cover song. —K.V.A.

Premiering June 17 on Max

Smash the Play Button

The Incredible Hulk

Disney+’s infinity gauntlet of Marvel shows and movies is almost complete with the inclusion of 2008’s troubled The Incredible Hulk. Remember when Edward Norton was the Hulk before Mark Ruffalo replaced him? Probably not, but this baby hasn’t been available to stream in a hot second. —S.S.

Streaming on Disney+

Make It a Double Feature

Batman

You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts and watch the ’89 Batman that marked Michael Keaton’s first time wearing the cowl, some three decades before he came out of CGI-assisted caped crusading retirement for The Flash. Watching Batman in our current era of superhero bloat is a trip. It’s not just because it’s from a time when superheroes were a risky big-screen novelty rather than the norm, but also because there are elaborate physical sets. Remember those? —J.G.

Streaming on Max

Coming Soon

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx together trying to take down a governmental entity? Yeah, we’re in. —S.S.

Web Ephemera

A Mad Men Reunion on WWHL

Jon Hamm and John Slattery act out the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and I mean, give it an Emmy already. —S.S.

➽ This, on the other hand, is just Mad Men scenes with I Think You Should Leave framing. It doesn’t not work.

Watch This Instead of The Idol

D’Angelo Wallace’s breakdown of Sam Levinson’s show has more views than viewers who watched the premiere of The Idol. —S.S.

What’s Going on With Colleen Ballinger?

If you wanted the TL;DR on the allegations against Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings), try this. —S.S.

This Week on TikTok

All I Wanted (Terri Joe’s Version), bisexual Geico, and Disneyland’s Pride Night kind of slayed.

Want more? Read our recommendations from the weekend of June 9.