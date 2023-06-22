The Jennifers Had to Have a Tough White Lotus Convo

The Actress Roundtables are a place for many things: love and admiration, a respectable amount of tension, questions about sexism in the entertainment industry that the men never get asked, and so forth. But spoilers for the season’s biggest hits are not typically on the list. When Jennifer Garner walked into the Hollywood Reporter Drama Actress Roundtable, she had to know that the entirety of The White Lotus was going to be deeply discussed. Except she’s apparently the last person on earth to not have finished season two. Garner immediately exposed herself before the interview could even beginning by asking Jennifer Coolidge if she would be returning for a third season. The room went silent, before Coolidge kindly informed Garner that she flopped and died. “Nooo!” Garner responded, as we all did some six months ago. Well, Ms. Garner, this all could have been avoided if you had taken some time from producing baby food and devoted yourself to the gospel of Mike White.

Once this had been spoiled, however, Garner began a hunt for more information. During the actual Roundtable, Garner stopped to ask Coolidge, “Wait, was it your assistant?” as if Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) had the organizational skills to kill someone. The other actresses found this delightful, because, as normal members of society, they have all seen The White Lotus. “She’s the one person on the planet, who happens to be sitting next to her, who doesn’t know what happened,” Claire Danes says, while smiling in utter disbelief. Melanie Lynskey further interrogated the situation, asking Garner what episode she was up to (it’s the one where Greg left, three episodes in, which means she hasn’t even met the gays). But the most important question came from Coolidge herself: “I’m sorry, but it’s just so late in the game. Where have you been?”