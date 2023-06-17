It all starts and ends with Rita Ora, doesn’t it? In Carrie Fisher’s final movie, Wonderwell, not to be confused with “Wonderwall,” Ora stars as a fashion guru who needs a new model for her clothing line. That model? Our protagonist Violet’s (Kiera Milward) older sister Savannah (Nell Tiger Free).
Directed by Vlad Marsavin and written by William Brookfield, the film follows 12 years old Violet (Kiera Milward) as she tries to find something magical to do while her sister’s modeling career takes off in Italy. She finds an enchanted forest where she meets Hazel (Fisher), a fabled witch that Violet was warned about. Fisher filmed the movie in late 2016, wrapping up just six weeks before her death — and subsequently taking seven years to finish. Producer Lee Rudnicki called Fisher’s final scene in the film “a magical final curtain call for a very special actress.” Wonderwell comes out on June 23, 2023.
Carrie Fisher Becomes Ethereal Witch in Wonderwell
It all starts and ends with Rita Ora, doesn’t it? In Carrie Fisher’s final movie, Wonderwell, not to be confused with “Wonderwall,” Ora stars as a fashion guru who needs a new model for her clothing line. That model? Our protagonist Violet’s (Kiera Milward) older sister Savannah (Nell Tiger Free).