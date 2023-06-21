Watch Bryan Cranston Break Up (Bad) With Tom Sandoval

Scandoval will not rest until it claims all our celebs. Have they weighed in? Can they identify? Bryan Cranston isn’t (in Jon Hamm’s words) a Vanderpumper, but he is a thespian. And a true actor can understand the emotional notes of Ariana Madix’s sense of betrayal and incredible anger towards her former partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval. In another installment of WWHL’s “Clubhouse Playhouse,” Cranston embodied Madix as he delivered her breakup monologue, ending with the instantly iconic “I regret ever loving you.” For someone who hasn’t seen the show, Cranston’s acting choices were eerily similar to how Madix spoke irl. That’s talent, baby! Can’t wait for the Dos Hombres x Something About Her brand collab.

