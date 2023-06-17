Twitch Gamer xQc Signs Streaming Contract Worth $70 Mil

Photo: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Twitch streamer xQc just landed a lucrative deal worth more than most athletic contracts. The gamer, real name Félix Lengyel, signed with Twitch’s rival streaming platform, Kick, for a two-year non-exclusive contract worth roughly $70 million, according to the New York Times. Lengyel has nearly 12 million followers on Twitch and is slowly gaining more followers on Kick; he currently has 150,000 with only one two-minute stream to announce his arrival. Previously, he competed in esports and played games like Overwatch, earning an MVP award in 2017. While Lengyel plans to continue streaming on Twitch and making appearances on YouTube and TikTok, he aims to primarily focus on Kick, especially with their new policies that are more favorable to streamers than other platforms. Maybe it’ll be time for another chess rematch with Cr1tikal.