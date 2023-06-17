Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Stays Mysterious in New Netflix Sneak Peek

Here are a few phrases used to describe Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon in a new behind the scenes clip released by Netflix today: “big,” “gargantuan,” “giant,” and “so big!” If that sounds weirdly nonspecific, that’s because it is. The streamer has remained relatively coy about the particulars of the project, which Snyder hopes/threatens will have “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.” As for unimportant details like plot and character, here’s what we have to go on: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.” In addition to Boutella, the film stars Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Doona Bae among its (of course) huge ensemble cast. Rebel Moon drops on Netflix on December 22.

