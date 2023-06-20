New Nickelodeon Phone Dropping

“It’s really gross how often you talk about high school,” says a wise character in the Zoey 102 trailer. Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey Brooks, a now-30-year-old millennial who thinks her adult life pales in comparison to what she envisioned for herself as a teenager at the show’s boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy, in the upcoming film continuation of the series Zoey 101. When fellow alumni Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) and Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) ask Zoey to be maid of honor at their wedding — via futurist PearPhone Pro — she’s in crisis. It’s an open secret that she’s never gotten over her high-school sweetheart, Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), who will be in attendance. “I just hope she shows up. I think she’s still stuck on her ex, Chase, from high school,” says Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde) at the bridesmaid gown-fitting. “It’s sad, and I don’t think she’s had a relationship since.” Zoey decides she must go to great lengths to prove to everyone that she’s not a weirdo stuck in a teenage relationship, contracting a date-for-hire to pretend to be her “boyf” — his words not mine. Christopher Massey and Jack Salvatore also reprise their roles. High-school (reunion) high jinks drop July 27 on Paramount+.

