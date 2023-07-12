The 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

It’s Emmy time. Photo: Penske Media via Getty Images

From a burgeoning Abbott Elementary slow burn to Kendall Roy looking sadly upon various bodies of water to series finales for a whole host of shows about middle-aged white guys, Succession, Barry, and Ted Lasso (allegedly), nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are in. Despite looming questions about how the ongoing WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike will impact the awards show, the Emmys are slated to air September 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox. Succession, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary are expected to sweep, but only the nomination hosts, Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy chair Frank Scherma, will tell at 11:30 a.m. on July 12. Below, the Emmy nominees, updating live with the broadcast.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession ﻿

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

﻿Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

﻿F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

﻿Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

﻿Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

﻿Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

﻿Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Barlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

﻿Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

