The Studios Get Double-teamed

Photo: Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times/Redux

Welcome to Vulture’s Strike Recap, or Strike-cap, if you will, a regular rundown of all the biggest news from the WGA picket lines.

We’ve got a double strike, people! Writers, actors, multi-hyphenates, and looky-loos alike were posted up late at night on Twitter July 12 into the early morning hours of the 13th, waiting to see if SAG-AFTRA would join WGA in striking against the AMPTP. And what a time it was to be alive and on Twitter dot com! “I havent refreshed twitter this feverishly since trump had covid,” wrote Film Crit Hulk. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted that the contract had expired, and since she’s on the negotiating committee, many took it as tacit confirmation that a strike was on. Still others refreshed SAG-AFTRA’s profile page until their thumbs bled.

Not me up and refreshing to find out if I’m on single or double strike. Like how striking am I? To what degree? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 13, 2023

Where’s the information?! No way Fran worked until midnight— She’s still jet lagged from her Italy trip! — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) July 13, 2023

In the days leading up to July 12, SAG strike captains got training on maintaining a picket from their WGA siblings. Picket signs were printed, and everyone girded their loins for an even more total shutdown of the entertainment industry. No SAG means no actor interviews and no Chicken Shop Dates. But it also means you’d have a good chance of running into a celeb on the picket line.

Then the moment of truth: Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland held a press conference on July 13 officially announcing the strike and venting some of their frustrations with the AMPTP. Okay, a lot of their frustrations. “I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things — how they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right, while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment,” Drescher said with her whole Queens-born chest.

And the first day of the strike was star-studded! Vulture spoke with Rosario Dawson, Jon Daly, and Brian Huskey (and Grey’s Anatomy star/Vulture Fest alum Adelaide Kane’s mom) on the picket line. Meanwhile, Sean Gunn spoke eloquently on the broken revenue model of streaming, only for his remarks to get deleted by The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Up With Comic-Con?

The eternal promo confabulation known as San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, and writers don’t know how to act. Not like how Keke Palmer’s boyfriend didn’t know how to act — more like they don’t know what they can and can’t do while at Comic-Con. Can they talk about their upcoming show? The strike? Can they eat a free sponcon falafel if it comes courtesy of a struck company? But now with SAG also striking, it’s looking like Comic-Con might have to be about — gasp! — comic books again. Panels for Abbott Elementary, Dune: Part Two, and the 25th anniversary of That ’70s Show were all canceled after the double strike announcement.

So what are the SDCC rules this year for writers on strike? Panels, parties, picketing? What's acceptable & what's verboten? @WGAWest or someone from the board, please elucidate so we don't screw something up or miss opportunities. (I've agreed to a panel NOT show related...) — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) July 8, 2023

It seems probable that any studios that continue with their Comic-Con plans will involve celebrity-less pageantry like the bizarre Haunted Mansion premiere, where fictional Disney characters (portrayed by non-SAG actors) walked the red carpet instead of the movie’s stars.

i always knew mickey was a scab…. but minnie? this one hurts. https://t.co/7YsBD9CHHg — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) July 16, 2023

Seeing a lot of people call this scabbing and it’s very much not. This is underpaid, non-union labor doing their job, not jobs that would otherwise be union. The WHA and SAG-AFTRA are not calling this scabbing. These are also people exploited by the same system. https://t.co/q2Spjw8v9d — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) July 16, 2023

How do you hold an actor-less premiere for a movie called HAUNTED MANSION and not understand that the best possible option would’ve been to have an empty red carpet and insist that the ghosts were actually there — Bill Bria (@billbria) July 16, 2023

Ridiculousness Has Entered the Chat

The writers of Ridiculousness (a.k.a. the only show that MTV airs) have begun the process of unionizing. The next step is an election. This is potentially huge for all the unscripted content being put on by networks and streamers alike including reality, game shows, edutainment, and other fact-based comedy shows.

SO proud of these writers today! Ridiculousness writers are UNION STRONG! 💪🏻 https://t.co/3m2XvDY3gy — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 14, 2023

Who Brought Food?

Spike Jonze brought Shake Shack! Barbara Friend brought coffee! German beerhall the Red Lion gave a WGA discount in Los Angeles. And Drew Carey continues to Drew Carey.

It's almost here! The #PayUpHollywood Support Staff Resource Picket is this Monday, July 10 from 11am-2pm at Netflix on Sunset!



Netflix created the WA/SC position. Come thank them while learning about the resources available during the strike!



Can't come but want to support? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OEyhZSMuDf — #PayUpHollywood (@PayUpHollywood) July 5, 2023

Been having a rough week so I hadn’t posted in a while, then I ran into @DrewFromTV and it reaffirmed my belief that we will win this fight. When I asked him why he decided to foot the bill at Swingers for countless of us writers, he said: “because it’s the right thing to do”… pic.twitter.com/tWgxjlGlZX — Angela Treviño (@Angela3vino) July 9, 2023

PSA: July 9 Was Day 69 of the Strike

Nice. Normally picketers get Sunday off, but there just so happened to be a Barbie premiere that night, so Day 69 was observed in full.

These Barbies are Fighting for Labor Rights! Had a blast leafleting with these dolls as WGA Barbie for the @WGAWest at the #BarbieMovie premiere! Remember: Writers are Everything. The AMPTP … They aren’t even Ken. #wgastrike #wgastrong #Barbie pic.twitter.com/gsruZGvb3V — Katie J. Stone (@katiejstone91) July 10, 2023

Whither Content Creators?

TikTokers, influencers, and YouTubers are trying to figure out what does and does not constitute crossing a picket line or scabbing. Some have made the decision to step away from making anything about movies or TV, while others don’t see what the big deal is. Look for this debate to take over TikTok and Twitter for the considerable future.

The Strike Main Character Award (Bad)

People were not stoked to see Bob Iger comment that the writers’ demands were “not realistic” from the billionaire summer camp of Sun Valley after securing an extension on his Disney CEO contract that gave him a fat raise. According to CNBC, Iger’s salary (with bonuses) could be 1,424 times that of the median Disney employee. Abigail Disney called Iger’s compensation “insane,” and many writers and actors agreed that the optics were pretty dire for the Disney CEO.

“I found them terribly repugnant and out of touch. Positively tone deaf,” Fran Drescher said at the WB picket on Friday. “If I were that company, I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this, because it’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard-working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making. High seven figures, eight figures, this is crazy money that they make, and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time.”

Incidentally, the Medieval Times in Buena Park (scant miles away from Disneyland) is now on strike. And just like the striking Disney animators of 1941, they brought a guillotine.

“It’s very disturbing to me... There’s a level of expectation that [Actors/Writers] have, that is just not realistic…It’s a shame, it is really a shame.” pic.twitter.com/Eh1tVeUDff — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) July 17, 2023

Let me very clear. I like Bob Iger. I do NOT speak for my family but only for myself. Other than owning shares (not that many) I have no more say in what happens there than anyone else. But by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane. https://t.co/O34OjXd6rr — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2019

The Strike Main Character Award (Worse)

The anonymous producers who told Deadline the AMPTP’s plan is to let writers become unhoused definitely take the cake. In the words of Waylon Smithers, they “crossed that line between everyday villainy and cartoonish supervillainy.” A source said that “the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” and another called the strategy “a cruel but necessary evil.” It got so bad that the AMPTP made an official statement denouncing them.

What the anonymous producers fail to realize is that many writers are already broke, and that is why they are striking. “You did this to yourself,” tweeted Jon Gabrus. “We all had to get podcasts, live shows, selling t-shirts, etsy stores, bartending gigs, temp jobs, real estate licenses, baked goods deliveries, selling shrooms, personal training, dog walking, house sitting, pottery, zines, just to stay alive.”

UPDATED: “These anonymous people are not speaking on behalf of the AMPTP or member companies, who are committed to reaching a deal and getting our industry back to work,” a spokesperson for the organization says https://t.co/4y6uXQ3lQk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2023

Translation: We floated a trial balloon in the trades on the eve of the SAG-AFTRA deadline hoping to intimidate those workers on strike and those who may join them. We used savage, cynical terms to describe the poverty we intend for them. It played poorly. Now we have regrets. https://t.co/vYkBHyFzrY — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 12, 2023

Writers after the studios say they won't negotiate with the WGA again until everyone is out of money pic.twitter.com/YNFzWvMvwr — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) July 12, 2023

Cool headline that neglects to mention that the studios’ plan is to also let writers go broke after resuming talks. pic.twitter.com/VF2CnoLD5p — Andrew Ti (@ANDREWTI) July 12, 2023

New logo dropped pic.twitter.com/hPnevgZVEz — Tim Saccardo (@TimSaccardo) July 12, 2023

Exclusive look at AMPTS’ quote about the writers strike in next week’s Deadline piece. pic.twitter.com/gUOL4wR108 — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) July 12, 2023

The Strike Main Character Award (Good)

Ron Perlman is going to burn a studio exec’s house down! JK, this is hyperbole for comedic effect. But Perlman’s reaction to the anonymous studio exec who wants to make writers homeless has elevated him to folk-hero status.

Shit's getting real in the WGA + SAG strike.



"There's a lot of ways to lose your house." pic.twitter.com/XqiSZF2lbr — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) July 14, 2023

"I'll burn your motherfucking house down" - Ron Perlman pic.twitter.com/AEq7Pz1dkx — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 15, 2023

Let there be no doubt that Perlman is on the side of righteousness https://t.co/HJaWTFXfSg — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 15, 2023

