Hercule Poirot Goes Scooby-Doo in A Haunting in Venice

You’ve heard of Death in Venice, but only Kenneth Branagh has the balls to ask, “What comes next?” A haunting, of course! A Haunting in Venice will be the latest installment in Branagh’s star-studded Hercule Poirot adaptations. The film takes on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe’en Party, and the title change not only makes the setting much sexier (who wants to solve a murder in the English countryside? Not Kenny B.) but also gets rid of that confounding apostrophe. A Haunting in Venice seems to have upped the spooky-ooky factor as well, making the film seem more a part of The Conjuring–verse than of Christie’s universe. However, the film will introduce Christie’s stand-in character, Ariadne Oliver, to the Branagh-verse. Played by Zoë Wanamaker in the David Suchet joints, the logic-impaired mystery writer will be played here by Tina Fey. The movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, and Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, who finally gets to use a British accent again. A Haunting in Venice comes to theaters September 15.

