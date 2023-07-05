Adele Is Well Equipped to Deal With Bad Concert Etiquette

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Say, “Hello, it’s me” to Adele’s little friend if you even think about throwing something at her while she’s on stage. “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” addressed Adele during one of her Weekends with Adele concerts in Las Vegas, on the unfortunate trend of people injuring artists while performing. “People just throwing shit onstage. Have you seen them?” However, if some foolish person have ever considered trying to get a viral moment by disrupting a show, Adele is more than ready for them if she hasn’t scared them off just yet. While holding a t-shirt canon, she laughed, “‘Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people. It’s a total reverse… I gotta give my t-shirt gun back.”

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists:



“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023