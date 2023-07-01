Celebrities React to Alan Arkin’s Death

Many Michaels — and other stars not of similar names — are taking the time to remember the late Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin. His The Kominsky Method co-star Michael Douglas eulogized him on Instagram, remembering their time together on the Netflix series, “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable.” While Michael Imperoli and Arkin never formally worked together, Imperoli remembered him through his craft. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema,” wrote Imperoli. See touching tributes from stars across Hollywood, from Sheryl Lee Ralph to Billy Crystal.