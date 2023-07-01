Celebrities React to Alan Arkin’s Death

Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method. Photo: Michael Yarish/Netflix

Many Michaels — and other stars not of similar names — are taking the time to remember the late Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin. His The Kominsky Method co-star Michael Douglas eulogized him on Instagram, remembering their time together on the Netflix series, “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable.” While Michael Imperoli and Arkin never formally worked together, Imperoli remembered him through his craft. “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye. Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema,” wrote Imperoli. See touching tributes from stars across Hollywood, from Sheryl Lee Ralph to Billy Crystal.

This one hurts as he really was one of my favourite Actors of all time.



My bottom line with an Actor is simply this - do I believe what they’re saying?

I believed every word that came out of ALAN ARKIN’s mouth - he was that good.



Legacy assured and #RIPAlanArkin pic.twitter.com/35nx2yyFe8 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) June 30, 2023

I know we all die but some how I thought he’d live forever . RIP Mr. Alan Arkin https://t.co/SDJEXsfPqg — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 30, 2023

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023

“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023

No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir. https://t.co/9KGqjVjRVp — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 30, 2023

#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts. https://t.co/s7qyVpNjGe — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2023