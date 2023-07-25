ALF to Be a Company Man for Ryan Reynolds

A company man. Photo: Maximum Effort

If there’s one thing that ALF loves to eat more than cats, it’s the delicious pills from Hims! Nom nom nom, he just loves erectile-dysfunction medication. And he loves that it can be sent right to his door! After it was revealed earlier this year that ALF would be making his grand return to television now that the rights to the alien were purchased by Shout! Factory, the group is partnering with Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort Channel to bring ALF back to our screens starting July 29. And this time the alien is going to be earning his keep. The channel will be showing old episodes of the ’80s sitcom along with ALF shorts highlighting Reynolds’s brands including Mint Mobile and Hims. “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios, and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life.” We wonder if next Reynolds might want to use Miss Piggy to market Welcome to Wrexham. She’ll appreciate any sport that doesn’t involve tossing around a pigskin.