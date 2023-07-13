Five years. That number separates action stars Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel in age and is the same gap between the releases of their first franchise-spawning films — Cruise’s Mission: Impossible (1996) and Diesel’s The Fast and the Furious (2001). It’s a tidy little coincidence, setting up how decades later, the most recent entries in their film series would come out the same summer and be riddled with other commonalities, too. Are Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Fast X the same movie? Take our quiz to test your knowledge of how the living manifestation of destiny and La Familia overlap.