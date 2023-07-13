vulture quiz

Which Movie Am I Talking About, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 or Fast X?

Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel are racing on parallel tracks to your local movie theater. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Universal; Paramount

Five years. That number separates action stars Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel in age and is the same gap between the releases of their first franchise-spawning films — Cruise’s Mission: Impossible (1996) and Diesel’s The Fast and the Furious (2001). It’s a tidy little coincidence, setting up how decades later, the most recent entries in their film series would come out the same summer and be riddled with other commonalities, too. Are Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Fast X the same movie? Take our quiz to test your knowledge of how the living manifestation of destiny and La Familia overlap.

Which Movie Is It?

This film, in the anti-ageism vein of Hollywood's longest-running franchises, centers an action star who qualifies for AARP membership. (Let’s start with a gimme!)
This film features a tech thingy that everyone’s fighting over.
This film features a shadowy government organization that doubts our heroes.
This film features a handsome baddie who happens to have connections to our protagonist’s past.
This film features a brunette love interest and a blonde female villain.
This film features a chase sequence on Rome’s famous Spanish Steps.
This film features an explosive (literally) action sequence for its cliffhanger ending.
This film is one-half of a potential series ender.

