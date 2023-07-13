Yes! In Dead Reckoning, the Entity is a sentient computer program that can penetrate banks, intelligence, and various international systems; we learn that it acts like a virus and transforms facts, and therefore all the world's governments are fighting over it. Fast X, meanwhile, features the reappearance of God’s Eye, the hacking program developed by Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey that everyone was trying to steal in Furious 7. It’s now in the possession of the American government, who are using it to spy on Dom and his team.

Congratulations on achieving the impossible: selecting the incorrect answer on a question where both choices are correct.