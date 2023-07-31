Sam Levinson, Javon Walton, and More Remember Angus Cloud

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Angus Cloud, best known for playing sensitive bad boy Fezco on Euphoria, has died at age 25. No cause of death was shared, but Cloud’s family said in a statement that the actor had struggled with the loss of his father, whom he buried last week. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement, per Variety. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.” The HBO show’s official account shared a similar sentiment on social media, writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” Cast members Javon Walton and Storm Reid, who played Ashtray and Gia respectively, also took to the internet to react to the news. Walton posted a photo with Cloud on his Instagram Story, describing his late co-star as “forever family ❤️.” Reid shared a clip of Fez laughing in the show on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “the tears just won’t stop.” Below, find remembrances and tributes from other celebrities including Rachel Zegler, Questlove, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Euphoria’s Javon Walton pays tribute to Angus Cloud:



“forever family ♥🕊” pic.twitter.com/vOqWKyypau — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

