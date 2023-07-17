Ariana Grande Now Has One Less Ring

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are switching their positions — to separated. The couple reportedly split at the beginning of this year and are planning to divorce, according to multiple outlets. The news, first reported by TMZ, came after the “7 Rings” singer was missing one particular ring at Wimbledon over the weekend, which she attended with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. (Per “Page Six,” she hasn’t worn her ring in public since April.) Grande married Gomez in May 2021 after they began dating around 2020 — when the real-estate agent inspired her last album, positions. But according to TMZ, the pair were having trouble before Grande crossed the pond to film Wicked in December 2022. “Page Six” had more context, including that Gomez at one point went to the Wicked set in London in a failed attempt to reconcile. A source emphasized that Grande and Gomez “want to remain best friends” despite this, adding that “they’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process.” A source also told People that since their separation, Grande and Gomez “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.” He’s just not the sort of friends Grande has matching rings with anymore.