A$AP Rocky’s New Song Fuels Rihanna Marriage Speculation

Rihanna’s boyfriend released a new song. “Riot (Roddy Pipe’n)” is A$AP Rocky’s first solo track of 2023, and nth hint that he and Rihanna may have tied the knot. The song features the lyric “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” which indicated that 1) Rocky and Rihanna may be legally wed, and 2) A$AP Rocky smokes weed. Both equally shocking revelations. A$AP called Rihanna his “beautiful wife” at a concert earlier this year, and the pair have one child with another on the way. (And a third if you count R9. One assume’s he’ll get at least one feature, right?) Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in as many years at the Super Bowl, and the baby is due some time this summer.

Related