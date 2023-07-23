Barbenheimer Weekend: Fires, Chaos, and Memes

In the words of another movie about the awesome destructive power of the atomic bomb “We finally, really did it. You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God, damn you all to hell!” And by “it” we mean 1) the box office and, 2) the Burbank AMC 16. A fire alarm evacuated that theater, but that’s only scratching the surface of Barbenheimer weekend chaos. A time of popcorn shortages. And a time of posting. Despite worries that tweeting/making TikToks about the Barbie+Oppenheimer double feature would be crossing a picket line, people still processed their weekend the only way they know how. They even posted about whether posting was okay or not, giving more metacognition and ethical pondering to posting about Oppenheimer than we see from the makers of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer. Below is just a smattering of the chaos, memes, and discourse that flowed from cinema’s biggest weekend.
@pissbarbecue
the way i saw barbie in a packed amc in nowhere minnesota makes me think they’re not just gonna let this one slide #fyp#barbie#oppenheimer#barbenheimer#film♬ original sound - Bee!!!
@jordanfaith08
How the barbje movie started vs the end 😂 #barbiemovie #barbiegirl #nickiminaj♬ original sound - Jordan Faith
@annancinema
Lots of people and lots of popcorn = lots of mess 🤣😭 #meme #cinemaworker #cinemameme #barbenheimer #barbiemovie #oppenheimermovie #annancinema #fypシ゚viral #fyp#funny♬ original sound - Annan lonsdale cinema