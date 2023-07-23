Barbenheimer Weekend: Fires, Chaos, and Memes

Photo: Inside Edition/YouTube

In the words of another movie about the awesome destructive power of the atomic bomb “We finally, really did it. You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God, damn you all to hell!” And by “it” we mean 1) the box office and, 2) the Burbank AMC 16. A fire alarm evacuated that theater, but that’s only scratching the surface of Barbenheimer weekend chaos. A time of popcorn shortages. And a time of posting. Despite worries that tweeting/making TikToks about the Barbie+Oppenheimer double feature would be crossing a picket line, people still processed their weekend the only way they know how. They even posted about whether posting was okay or not, giving more metacognition and ethical pondering to posting about Oppenheimer than we see from the makers of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer. Below is just a smattering of the chaos, memes, and discourse that flowed from cinema’s biggest weekend.

A fire alarm forced us to evacuate the AMC Burbank 16 during #Barbenheimer weekend and it was absolute madness and the only thing that made sense was to channel my feelings into a shirt pic.twitter.com/JaHNPgqF0s — Jordan Newman (@FindingNewmo) July 23, 2023

BARBENHEIMER 🎀💣💅💥 Took me way to long to make this outfit, but I did it! pic.twitter.com/H0fDUzMZhx — Danielle (@hottoiletwater) July 23, 2023

On the other side, Mr Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer” lived in Pasadena. The film implies he probably went to Glendale at least once to get his MacBook fixed at the Glendale Apple Store. He knew that parking at Colorado Blvd Apple Store sucked! — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) July 22, 2023

this is what you’re all gonna look like coming out of oppenheimer in your barbie outfits pic.twitter.com/1bYB5J6W7G — zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) July 21, 2023

My sister just saw Oppenheimer and something went wrong and half the screen was pink for the last 20 minutes of the movie so she got the true Barbenheimmer experience pic.twitter.com/tpX7hZe2ND — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) July 22, 2023

In Westwood after seeing “Oppenheimer,” Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see “Barbie.” pic.twitter.com/w7TdfCE04n — Saul Gonzalez (@SaulGonzalezCA) July 23, 2023