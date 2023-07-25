Rob Thomas Accepts His Kenergy

In this house, we will not tease the man responsible for 50 percent of the international song sensation “Smooth,” but what can we say? Barbie made it a bit tempting. For those who have already borne witness to the cinematic Dreamland, you’ll know that a fragile Ken (Ryan Gosling) serenades his lady (Margot Robbie) for four hours on the beach to Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” — gliding his fingers along the guitar to show how he will, oh he will, always be the one for her with his toxic masculinity and Mojo Dojo Casa House. (And horses. Lots of horses.) The Barbies reclaim their matriarchy quickly after this seduction attempt, and Rob Thomas, the band’s lead singer and writer of “Push,” is taking the use of the music cue with a good sense of humor. “When I got the call for Barbie, they told me, ‘Ken’s by the fireside, he’s playing the song and it’s his favorite band.’ So I did this thinking I’d be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I’m pretty thick-skinned,” he told USA Today. “There was a whole period during the ’90s where the more successful we got, the bigger target we were. We were an easy takedown.” Greta Gerwig also told the outlet she “loved” the song and Matchbox Twenty growing up, owing to Thomas “playing a character” with his writing style. That’s nice, but did she write him a custom letter?

Related