Did Sam Smith See Ken on Grindr?

Photo: Warner Bros.

Sure, Ken and Barbie are “boyfriend-girlfriend.” But what’s Ken really been up to when he hits the beach with his bros? Sam Smith has some ideas on “Man I Am,” their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, out July 21. Smith sings about a Ken who’s “crossed the borderline” — seemingly with other Kens. “See, I’m the groove catcher, hottest thing / Six pack and tight G-string,” they sing. “No, I’m not gay, bro / But I’ve been on that lay low.” So is Smith saying there’s a DL, bicurious Ken out there? (Cock Ring Ken, is that you?) And we thought the queerest thing about this movie would be that Indigo Girls needle-drop.