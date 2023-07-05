Beyoncé Move, Move, Move, Moves Three Renaissance Tour Dates

Move, move, move, move — yeah, Beyoncé’s gotta move, move a few dates as her Renaissance world tour comes Stateside. The tour’s Pittsburgh show on August 3 has been canceled; meanwhile, Seattle’s September 13 show has been postponed to September 14, and Kansas City’s September 18 show is now on October 1. Statements from all three stadiums credited “production logistics and scheduling issues.” Beyoncé is preparing to kick off the North American leg of the Renaissance tour this weekend in Toronto, after a 21-show European run that began in May. The rescheduled dates mean her first tour in six years will now end in Kansas City. The queen is coming through, just a little late.