Billie Eilish Is Sad Barbie on ‘What Was I Made For?’

You’ve met Dr. Barbie, President Barbie, Mermaid Barbie — now let Billie Eilish introduce you to Sad Barbie. Eilish’s once-secret contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?”, is now out, and it’s a quieter, more existential addition. “I don’t know how to feel / But someday I might,” Eilish sings over spare piano, her voice breathy and reaching. The song also comes with a video, directed by Eilish, of her making doll-size versions of past looks. You know, in case you need even more of a cry over growing up.

On Instagram, Eilish shared that she and her producer and brother, Finneas, “were so deeeeeply moved” after watching scenes from Barbie with director Greta Gerwig. “The next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” she wrote. “To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.” And we’re thankful that we now know to bring some tissues to the theater.