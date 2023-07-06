Kingsley Ben-Adir Preaches One Love, One Wig

Get ready — the Bob Marley biopic One Love is coming. And Peaky Blinders’s Kingsley Ben-Adir has put on Marley’s iconic dreads and Jamaican patois as the reggae legend in the first trailer for the film. The trailer starts by focusing on Marley’s performance in Jamaica with his band, the Wailers, before the 1976 shooting at his home and his subsequent performance at a Jamaican peace concert. “My life is not important to me,” Ben-Adir’s Marley tells a journalist after the shooting. “My life is for people.”

One Love comes from a team with quite a few biopics on its résumé. Not only did Ben-Adir play Malcolm X in 2020’s One Night in Miami, but director Reinaldo Marcus Green helmed the Oscar-nominated King Richard, and the screenwriters include King Richard’s Zach Baylin, The Wolf of Wall Street’s Terence Winter, and Shooting Stars’s Frank E. Flowers. Marley’s widow Rita (played by Lashana Lynch here), son Ziggy, and daughter Cedella produced. You’ll have to wait till next year to see if One Love is your jam, though. The film is out January 12.