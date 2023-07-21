Drake Cozied Up to Bobbi Althoff in Bed for Almost an Hour

So nice of an internet personality like Bobbi Althoff to feature an up-and-coming author on her new podcast, isn’t it? Drake, one of the poets behind the DJ Khaled-approved book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, was featured on the latest episode of the TikToker’s the really good podcast. While her previous three guests (Rick Glassman, Funny Marco, and Armani White) were all interviewed in a studio setting, Bobbi took a more intimate approach with Drake, asking the rapper rapid-fire personal questions in bed.

While sipping on a fruity drink, Drake said that he would probably marry a non-celebrity because famous people are “not that intriguing” (he’s an “anomaly,” of course). So why hasn’t he gotten married yet? “The truth? I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now,” he theorized. “Just consistency, I think my life… my work is my priority. So then, I wouldn’t wanna not be able to contribute as a partner.” Well! He could’ve saved a lot of money if he came to that realization before purchasing that 42-diamond engagement necklace, eh? Later in the interview, Drake again emphasized that he doesn’t want to get hitched yet because he doesn’t want to “disappoint someone.” Still, if anyone’s interested, he does have a type: someone who isn’t “a carbon copy” of anyone else and someone with a sense of humor. Oh, and he “probably will fuck with them more if they are into cosplay. Not with me, just like generally.” Watch Drizzy confuse Bobbi with “urban jargon,” add some ad libs to Tyga’s “Rack City,” and more in the full 55-minute episode below. Come for the awkwardness, stay for his Italian flag nails.