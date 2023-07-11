Britney Spears’s Memoir Gets a Release Date

Britney Spears. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images

The release of Britney Spears’s long-awaited memoir is finally upon us. The Woman in Me arrives in bookstores on October 24 after a bit of a delay, People reports. Publisher Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, first announced the pop diva’s memoir last year in the aftermath of 2021’s explosive re-contextualization of Spears’s experience in the public eye and the end of her conservatorship. At the time, Variety reported that the publisher nabbed rights to the memoir for as much as $15 million. The book follows her family relationship, first tastes of fame, and life under the celebrity microscope. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice-president and publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.” Her memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” according to a press release, which also called the book “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”