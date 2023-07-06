Britney Spears Wants a Public Apology for That Alleged Slap

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, Michael Gonzales/NBAE

Britney Spears said she hopes to receive an apology after allegedly being slapped by NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s security at a restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Per TMZ, Spears has filed a police report for battery over the incident. In a statement posted to Twitter today, the singer described approaching Wembanyama and tapping him on the shoulder because she wanted to congratulate him on his success. She alleged that a security guard then backhanded her “in the face without looking back,” nearly knocking her down and causing her glasses to fall off. Spears said she felt it was important to share the “super embarrassing” story and “urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

For his part, Wembanyama claimed to ESPN that Spears did not simply tap him on the shoulder, but rather “grabbed” him from behind. “I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away,” he said. “I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.” The athlete said he didn’t know it was Spears at the time, noting that security had instructed him not to stop walking for anyone in order to prevent a crowd from gathering. According to TMZ, Wembanyama’s security guard later came to Spears’s table to apologize. Even if that’s true, Spears appears to want a more robust response. “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization,” she wrote in her statement. “I hope they will…”

.@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/I0mHJvJzs4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2023