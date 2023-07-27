Meet Nicki Minaj’s New Body

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Get ready to run up the body count on Nicki Minaj’s new body … in Call of Duty, that is. The Barbz already know their leader as Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbie, but it’s time for them to meet yet another alter ego: Nicki the Modern Warfare fighter. On Thursday, Call of Duty revealed a first look at its new Minaj operator skin, complete with a pink wig and pink gun. She will debut as the video game’s first self-named female operator in the season five update on August 2, and her introduction is part of Call of Duty’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. In addition to Minaj, you’ll also be able to play as Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. All three rappers will also have their own bundles, and an Activision rep told Kotaku that they each did some voiceover work for their operators. Plus, any player who logs in on four separate days between August 7 and August 16 will be rewarded with free hip hop War Tracks. We’ll have to wait and see how Call of Duty’s music taste compares to that stacked Grammys tribute.

😉 she sure is ♟️ https://t.co/Mw8lwP9AdC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 27, 2023

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023