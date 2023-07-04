The Celebs Are Red, White, and Coming Through with Content

It was Basic Instinct for these two to post about July 4. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Unique Nicole/Getty Images

It’s July 4, which means it’s the anniversary of American independence from the rule of Queen Charlotte’s Farmer George. And we all know what that means: fireworks, lengthy thinkpieces about the history of the United States … and, of course, celeb content. After all, the Fourth of July isn’t just about remembering the date. It’s also a chance for the rich and famous to share some red, white, and blue holiday posts. From updating social media to attending billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded annual Hamptons party, here’s how celebrities — including Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Jennifer Lopez, the Biebers, Alec Baldwin, and more — marked this year’s Independence Day weekend.

Half of the Hamptons, apparently

Lori Harvey’s star-studded TikTok barely scratches the surface. According to “Page Six,” Jay-Z, Bennifer, Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Usher, Ne-Yo, Tina Knowles, Tom Brady, and many other celebs also attended billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual Hamptons white party.

Alec Baldwin

It’s a canon event.

Brooke Shields

If you don’t feel like posting a new photo, a throwback is always an option.

Guns N’ Roses

Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/xv4Z9q8pq7 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 4, 2023

And so are graphics.

Martha Stewart

What better day to promote this recipe?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The RHOBH couple rang in Independence Day by clarifying that they are not (legally) independent from each other.

Sharon Stone

She’s not (paint) brushing this holiday off.

Michael Douglas

It’s giving Uncle Sam.

The Obamas

Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more. pic.twitter.com/eEZgODiFQ0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2023

Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much! ￼💕 pic.twitter.com/gDhxZpWufI — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 4, 2023

Before they lived in the White House, they were parents. So of course they’ve gotta double post to celebrate Swarm writer Malia Obama’s July 4 birthday.

Courteney Cox

As McDonald’s has incessantly reminded us, Malia isn’t the only celebrity with a birthday this holiday weekend.