The Celebs Are Red, White, and Coming Through with Content

It’s July 4, which means it’s the anniversary of American independence from the rule of Queen Charlotte’s Farmer George. And we all know what that means: fireworks, lengthy thinkpieces about the history of the United States … and, of course, celeb content. After all, the Fourth of July isn’t just about remembering the date. It’s also a chance for the rich and famous to share some red, white, and blue holiday posts. From updating social media to attending billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded annual Hamptons party, here’s how celebrities — including Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Jennifer Lopez, the Biebers, Alec Baldwin, and more — marked this year’s Independence Day weekend.
Half of the Hamptons, apparently
@loriharvey
And we ain’t playing tag 🤭♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
Lori Harvey’s star-studded TikTok barely scratches the surface. According to “Page Six,” Jay-Z, Bennifer, Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Usher, Ne-Yo, Tina Knowles, Tom Brady, and many other celebs also attended billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual Hamptons white party.
Alec Baldwin
It’s a canon event.
Brooke Shields
If you don’t feel like posting a new photo, a throwback is always an option.
Guns N’ Roses
And so are graphics.
Martha Stewart
What better day to promote this recipe?
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
The RHOBH couple rang in Independence Day by clarifying that they are not (legally) independent from each other.
Sharon Stone
She’s not (paint) brushing this holiday off.
Michael Douglas
It’s giving Uncle Sam.
The Obamas
Before they lived in the White House, they were parents. So of course they’ve gotta double post to celebrate Swarm writer Malia Obama’s July 4 birthday.
Courteney Cox
As McDonald’s has incessantly reminded us, Malia isn’t the only celebrity with a birthday this holiday weekend.