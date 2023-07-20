Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan Wage War (Against Wigs)

Does Cillian Murphy wear wigs? No. Has Cillian Murphy worn wigs? No. Will Cillian Murphy wear wigs? No. When will Cillian Murphy wear wigs? Never. At least, if Christopher Nolan has anything to do with it. The two have collaborated on six movies together now (counting two cameos in the later Batman films), and there’s a bit of a mind meld happening… or is it a hair meld? The two of them abhor wigs. Christopher Nolan even dictated his shooting schedule around hair, he told the New Time Times. “I did insist on scheduling it around Cillian’s haircut,” Nolan told the Times. “Because I’m very allergic to wigs in movies. I really wanted the film to not have any obvious artifice when it came to the way characters presented themselves.” Of course, an empathetic person might wonder to themselves: What if Cillian Murphy wants to wear wigs? Is his relationship with Christopher Nolan depriving him of synthetic hair? Never fear, Murphy is in lockstep with his director. “I don’t generally do wigs,” he told Vulture in 2019. Then he took it a step further: “I think they look phony. If I see that a character has to wear a wig, I generally won’t do the part.” The lesson here? Cillian Murphy will never be cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race, no matter how much he looks like Admira Thunderpussy.

Related