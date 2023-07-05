CoCo Lee, Hong Kong-Born Pop Star, Dead at 48

Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

CoCo Lee, who performed at the Academy Awards and was the Mandarin voice of Mulan in the Disney film, died on Wednesday by suicide. Her sisters confirmed the news on Instagram, writing in part CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.” She was 48. Lee was born in Hong Kong, but was educated in both China and the U.S. She began her singing career 30 years ago, working originally in the Mandopop (Mandarin pop) scene, according to Variety. “Coco is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters wrote. Lee voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney movie.

At the 2001 Academy Awards, she performed “A Love Before Time,” from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The English version of the song was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar, and the Mandarin version (by Tan Dun) won best original film song at the Hong Kong Film Awards that same year. Lee was the first Chinese American to perform at the Academy Awards.

Lee went on to work extensively in the Chinese pop scene, becoming a judge on Chinese Idol. Her song “Before I Fall in Love” was featured on the Runaway Bride soundtrack. Lee became the first Chinese ambassador for Chanel in 2001. “As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” her sisters wrote. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741