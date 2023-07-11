Miranda Sings’s Remaining Tour Stops Are Canceled

Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Hallmark Shoebox/2015 Getty Images

In the days following her sung-through non-apology video, 36-year-old YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has been silent on social media. Halfway through a Miranda Sings tour with 19 stops, she had performed in Denver, Indianapolis, and Chicago while accusations of grooming fans, talking inappropriately with minors on Twitter and Instagram, behaving inappropriately with fans during her tour shows, bullying, fatphobia, and racism multiplied online. As of June 11, however, the last 11 stops of her nationwide tour have been canceled. The tour was set to end on September 8 in Durham, North Carolina. Each venue has confirmed on their respective websites that the tour, which was promoted by is no longer taking place due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Over the past month, Miranda Sings’s red lips and striped shirt have graced many a thumbnail in drama-channel YouTube videos. Oversharing, Ballinger’s podcast with Trisha Paytas, whom she allegedly shared nonconsensual nude photos of with fans, is also canceled, Paytas announced on July 3, 2023. Previously, in 2020, Ballinger was accused of inappropriate behavior and sending lingerie to a teenage fan, Adam McIntyre. Ballinger responded to the viral allegations in a ten-minute video titled “hi.” on June 28, 2023, in which she sang an original song denying that she’s groomed anyone (“other than her two Persian cats”) and declared “all aboard the toxic gossip train.” Her video has received over 11 million views.