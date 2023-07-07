Ariana Madix Moves On to Dancing With the Stars

America’s sweetheart. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo

Dancing With the Stars mostly uses pretty classy dances, so we’re not sure if there’s any space to do the worm (with a mustache), but if anyone could fit it in, it’s Ariana Madix. Madix, best known as the receiving end of the worst cheating scandal to ever hit the cheating-heavy Vanderpump Rules, is the first star revealed to be competing on the upcoming 32nd season of DWTS. It was announced on Good Morning America on Friday, July 7, though the others will be unleashed on September 13 on GMA. In the video announcement, Derek Hough revealed, “We are going absolutely mad … mad for Madix!” Madix then slid onto screen with the words, “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’s Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this season.”

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

DWTS will premiere on ABC this fall and also stream on both Disney+ and Hulu. We’re hoping that, after a big year, the yet-to-be-revealed contestants might include that confidence influencer who went to the Shein factory and/or the hero who put his whole bussy on YouTube for medical reasons (warning: NSFW).