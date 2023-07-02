Prep for The Idol Season Finale by Watching D’Angelo Wallace Tear It Apart

The fifth and final episode of The Idol season one (of one? still unclear) debuts on HBO tonight. If you haven’t watched the show yet, or have no intention of ever doing so, YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace has got you covered. Wallace has dissected the controversies surrounding the show, as well as epsiodes 1-3 on his YouTube channel. A lack of episode 4 content means we have to wait for a potential third video to get Wallace’s take on shock collargate, a.k.a. Troye Sivan covered in his own urine. But Wallace does walk through the “worst sex scene in history” and The Weeknd’s (intentionally???) wooden acting. “If there is a level beyond pointless,” Wallace said of the notorious sex scene in episode 2, “that is what this scene is.” What a time to be alive!

