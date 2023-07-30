Production Suspended on Days of Our Lives, After Misconduct Investigation

Photo: NBCUniversal/YouTube

Days of our Lives, the long-running soap opera that survived the great network soap purge by moving to Peacock, is pausing production until at least August 7. According to Deadline, the show is on pause after the misconduct investigation of co-EP and director Albert Alarr. Alarr was under investigation for “inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and forceful kissing,” as well as Alarr’s role in the show’s “toxic environment.” According to Deadline, the results of the investigation weren’t shared with staff, but Alarr was given a written warning and recommended some unspecified training. He was not removed from his producing or directing roles, which reportedly didn’t sit well with staff.

Former cast member Lisa Rinna commented on the investigations on since-deleted Instagram story posts. “[T]he last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked,” she wrote. “I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.” Alarr’s on-set presence has already been scaled back, partially due to his job overseeing non-union writers during the WGA strike.