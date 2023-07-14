Rockvato Is Sorry, Wait, Actually No

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Sorry Not Sorry” is a song that just keeps giving. First, it was a delightful pop banger. Then, it was a showcase for one of the best lip syncs of all time (the best?) on Drag Race. Now, it’s a rock track featuring Guns N’ Roses’ Slash. What else can this song do? Get a fair contract for WGA and SAG-AFTRA? On July 14, Demi Lovato released a rock version of the song, the third in their line of rock versions of previous tracks, after “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer” already slammed your ears in their respective new rock versions. The three songs are part of a larger project, an album titled Revamped, that will be released on September 15. The album will feature ten tracks from Lovato’s past, all reworked into a mode that will make you say, “Rock on!” The idea began when Lovato was figuring out how to do their old songs while touring their recent album Holy FVCK, a rock album, and ended up reworking their old songs into rock songs. “The fans loved it,” they told Rolling Stone. “When I got home from tour, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just record those versions and release them?’” We think this whole situation could have a lot of potential with various artists and genres, in fact. Make Ariana Grande record all her old songs as flamenco! Make Gaga do emo! Adele will do hyperpop! See? So fun.