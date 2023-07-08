Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

It’s no secret that the road to Barbie land has been a long one. After many different Barbies and Barbie makers (otherwise known as writers), we are almost at the finish line to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. But before watching the final product, it doesn’t hurt to think about what could’ve been — it’s better than thinking about dying. Juno writer Diablo Cody reminisced on her time working on the film and, through the years, gained an understanding of what went wrong. “I think I know why I shit the bed,” Cody explained to GQ. “When I was first hired for this, I don’t think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet. If you look up ‘Barbie’ on TikTok you’ll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order.”

After first Barbie writer Jenny Bicks left the project, Cody signed onto the movie in 2015 for rewrites, joining Sony’s May Pascal. But despite reports that Sony Pictures was unhappy with her attempt at creating a Barbie world, she said her world was never officially submitted. “Dude, I never even produced an initial draft. I failed so hard at that project. I was literally incapable of writing a Barbie script. God knows I tried,” she told Screen Crush in 2018, noting that she’s “always had trouble” with adaptations. However, Cody wasn’t the only writer competing to get the job done; by the end of 2015, three other writers were reportedly signed on to draft scripts as well.

Even though Cody left the project officially in 2018, she is still excited to watch the film. She called the film “my Joker,” referencing the meme of people becoming obsessed with a film in a way that Joker fans were obsessed with, well, the Joker. But don’t expect Cody to try for any more adaptations anytime soon. “Ultimately, you’re selling toys,” she shared. “I mean, nobody really wants to delve deeper into the lore and mythos of Hungry Hungry Hippos. That’s not really an artistic exercise.” Ok, but whatever writer can figure out a compelling Hungry Hungry Hippos movie will earn a Best Picture nomination at the very least.