Disney+ Craters Crater After Seven Weeks on the Service

Photo: YouTube/Disney+

The 2023 WGA strike has lasted longer than Crater’s stay on Disney+. The film debuted on the streaming service seven weeks ago, but has already been pulled from the streaming service as part of a $1.5 billion write-down (per The Hollywood Reporter). Crater was a coming-of-age film starring McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Annabelle Comes Home) and Kid Cudi (X, Comedy Bang Bang) about a bunch of kids exploring a crater on the moon. The Independent reports that Crater cost $53.4 million to make. It premiered on May 12 and was removed from Disney+ a scant 48 days later. Other shows to recently get memory holed by Disney+ include the Willow series, Earth to Ned, and the 2020 version of Black Beauty. Titles like Dollface and Y: The Last Man have been taken off Hulu. “It’s part of this overall mindset of the value of art and creativity that like, ‘Wow, you spent all this time on this, then you at least deserve a phone call,’” Earth to Ned head writer Eliza Skinner told THR. “You at least deserve to understand a little bit what’s happening with your work. But it’s a whole climate of devaluing.” Disney is, of course, hardly alone in this new practice of removing shows from streaming with very little warning. Paramount+ took Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies off streaming three weeks after its finale aired, and Warner Bros. Discovery Zaz’d Batgirl before it was even born.