Doja Cat Disavows Fans, and Fans Disavow Her Back

Doja Cat’s Kittens are headed toward early retirement. Three Doja Cat Twitter stan accounts, including Doja HQ (5,085 followers), The Kittens Room (20.9k followers), and Doja Cat News (47.3k followers) deactivated and closed for business over the rapper’s behavior this weekend. To some, the trouble began on July 23, when the rapper posted a message on Mark Zuckerberg’s auspicious Twitter-alternative, Threads, and mocked her fandom’s name. “my fans don’t name themselves shit,” she wrote, despite the fact that she put out a poll in 2020 asking fans which name they preferred. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” A different fan took what the rapper said to heart and changed her screen name to Doja Cat’s real name, a move that the “Need to Know” singer found to be “creepy as fuck.” When another fan commented, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans,” she said, “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know y’all.” One user was more aggressive: “and we don’t know you. but we have thick and thin. mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on fucking garage band miss high school dropout…,” to which Doja Cat noted that “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.” She has since deleted her Threads account and limited comments on her Instagram posts.

“i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/MjuwVQKtPC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Even before Doja Cat tussled with her supporters, fans were already troubled by her choices. Multiple Twitter users accused the rapper of blocking them after they shared tweets criticizing her boyfriend, the former Viner J. Cyrus, days prior to Doja Cat’s Threads rant. The Kittens were upset that their idol chose to date a man accused of sexual misconduct. “while being an active partnered streamer on twitch, he sexually manipulated and lied to his mods and other viewers,” Twitch streamer Emma Incontro tweeted on June 8. “when confronted and called out, he quit streaming and blocked his victims.” (He appears to have acknowledged his wrongdoing in December 2020.) After Incontro’s tweet, Kittens called Doja Cat out for dating Cyrus, with some accusing the rapper of blocking anyone who says something she doesn’t like and the alleged victims themselves, setting the stage for the mass unstanning that occurred later in the weekend, which included refunding tickets to her upcoming concert. “I’m calling Apple tomorrow so I can get a refund for buying that flop ass song Attention.. and I’m going to call ticket master tomorrow to get a refund on my tickets for her tour..,” a fan tweeted. “Doja you are so ugly and ungrateful for this.”

Doja Cat still has a few diehards in her corner, though. They believe her actions are the work of her new alter ego Scarlet, devised to promote her upcoming album. She still has someone’s attention, after all.