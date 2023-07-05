Y’all Better Not Turn Dolly Parton Into a Hologram

The real, living Dolly Parton. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Don’t expect Dolly Parton, the woman who gave us “9 to 5,” to keep workin’ after hours once she’s gone. When asked at a recent press conference about the prospect of a posthumous hologram or artificial-intelligence version of herself being made, the country legend shot down the idea. “I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said, per The Independent. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.” Parton did go on to assure fans that “we’ll find ways to keep me here.” (There is always that song she buried under Dollywood.) Parton capped off her reply by joking that “everything” about her is already artificial, including “any intelligence.” AI Dolly could never.