Dolly Parton Would Rather ‘Drop Dead’ Onstage than Retire

Dolly Parton is staying booked and busy until the bitter end. “I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully one I’ve written.” Parton said on the Greatest Hits Radio show on Thursday. She continued, “Anyway, that’s how I hope to go because we don’t have much of a choice in that.” Provided she and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, are healthy, the 77-year-old music icon says she’ll continue performing. “As long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason,” Parton said. “But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines.” Parton currently holds the Guinness World Record for most studio albums released by a female country singer, and the way things are looking, she’ll be holding onto that title for a while.