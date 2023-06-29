Drake Explains It’s All a Blur Tour Delay

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Update, Saturday, July 1 at 3:00 p.m.: Drake’s representatives at OVO Sound stated to Vulture that the reason behind the tour delay is due to singer H.E.R.’s official DJ — and It’s All A Blur tour DJ, DJ Prince, having health complications with cancer.

Original story follows.

When Drake said “It’s all a blur,” maybe he was talking about the scheduling for his new tour. The rapper quietly delayed the first shows of the It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage this week. It was set to start today, June 29, in Memphis. That show will now take place on August 6, while a July 1 show in Columbus, Ohio, has been rescheduled for October 9. That means the tour now kicks off nearly a week later than it was supposed to, on July 5 in Chicago, with little explanation. And it’s all happening after Drake and 21 already delayed the start of the tour once in April, pushing it from June 16 to July 29. Vulture has reached out to representatives for Drake, 21 Savage, and promoter Live Nation for comment.

This isn’t the first time Drake has pulled a last-minute delay. The rapper postponed two weeks of shows for his tour with Migos in 2018. At that time, a rep for Drake said the delay was “in order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve.” It’s unclear whether that’s the case again — given this is Drake’s first tour since that outing — or if Drizzy just wanted to catch the NASCAR street race in Chicago this weekend.