Joe Walsh Will Worry About AI If It Starts Acting Like Keith Moon

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Joe Walsh was given a liberal arts degree in hotel damage, and he graduated with honors by famously stating, “One of the most terrifying things that ever happened to me was that Keith Moon decided he liked me.” Supergluing a toilet? Those are the basics. Cherry bombs down the sink? Now that’s a thesis. Walsh’s life full of now-reformed mayhem has prepared him to weigh in on the dawn of artificial intelligence, and, not for nothing, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about the whole thing. “I don’t have much to say about it. It’s computers, it has nothing to do with music,” Walsh told the AP. “It can’t destroy a hotel room. It can’t throw a TV off the fifth floor into the pool and get it right in the middle. When AI knows how to destroy a hotel room, then I’ll pay attention to it.” And then, of course, if AI has $23,000 to cover the necessary damages.