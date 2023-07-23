Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Logo Will Change to the Letter X

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

World’s least interesting man Elon Musk has announced that Twitter’s logo will be changed to the letter X, replacing the blue bird logo that the platform has used since 2012. Musk tweeted that the URL X.com now redirects to Twitter, and an interim new logo is set to go live sometime on Sunday. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted late on Saturday night. He then posted a video of what appears to be a mock-up of the new logo, which looks like— you guessed it— a black and white letter X. Musk has previously referenced his dream of making a app called X, tweeting last year, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” Ashlee Vance, who wrote a biography of Musk, told NPR, “He wants to create an app similar to how WeChat is used in China, where it’s part of the fabric of day-to-day life. You use it to communicate, to consume news, to buy things, to pay your rent, to book appointments with your doctor and even to pay fines.” The logo change is just the latest in a series of baffling moves by the billionaire CEO, who announced rate limits earlier this month and Twitter Blue back in April to almost universal disdain.