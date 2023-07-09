Elton John Bids Adieu to Touring with Final Farewell Concert

Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Following his star-studded final U.K. appearance at Glastonbury, Elton John gave the last-ever performance of his five-decade-long touring career on Saturday night in Stockholm. John closed out the final stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with “Your Song” and, of course, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” “You have no idea what it means to me, your kindness. I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he said to the audience. “52 years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music. But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you.” John continued, “It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent – thank you.” John’s final tour initially kicked off in 2018, but faced delays because of the pandemic. The 330-date tour is considered the highest-grossing in Billboard Boxscore history, making more than $900 million.